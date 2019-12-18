Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 1,020 ($13.42) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 950 ($12.50). Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 947 ($12.46) to GBX 897 ($11.80) in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 739 ($9.72) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Land Securities Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 836.42 ($11.00).

LON:LAND opened at GBX 951.40 ($12.52) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 933.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 858.13. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of GBX 473.27 ($6.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41). The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.87.

In other news, insider Robert Noel sold 203,070 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 946 ($12.44), for a total transaction of £1,921,042.20 ($2,527,022.10).

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

