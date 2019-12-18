Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall Sells 6,351 Shares

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 6,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $132,227.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,370.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ LNTH traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $21.36. The company had a trading volume of 280,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.40 million, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.82 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 46.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lantheus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

