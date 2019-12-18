LATOKEN (LA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $46,776.00

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One LATOKEN token can currently be purchased for $0.0891 or 0.00001245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinExchange. LATOKEN has a total market capitalization of $33.86 million and approximately $46,776.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00186694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.01190188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025712 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00119459 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN’s genesis date was July 10th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, COSS, CoinExchange, OKEx, Kucoin and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.