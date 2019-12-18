Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($51.96) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,035 ($53.08) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America raised shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco Plc Ads presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,637.50 ($47.85).

BATS opened at GBX 3,239 ($42.61) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,932.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,914.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.73. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 1 year low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,222 ($42.38). The stock has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion and a PE ratio of 12.06.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

