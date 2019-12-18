Liberum Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Integrafin (LON:IHP)

Integrafin (LON:IHP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.45) target price (up previously from GBX 420 ($5.52)) on shares of Integrafin in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Integrafin in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 460 ($6.05) price objective on the stock.

Shares of IHP opened at GBX 448 ($5.89) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73. Integrafin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 265.05 ($3.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 412 ($5.42). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 394.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 385.04.

In related news, insider Michael Howard sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.87), for a total value of £22,200,000 ($29,202,841.36). Insiders purchased 116 shares of company stock worth $44,836 in the last 90 days.

About Integrafin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

