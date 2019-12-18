LIFE 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $17,422.00 (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. LIFE has a total market cap of $521,003.00 and $17,422.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LIFE token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Tidex, IDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, LIFE has traded down 46.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00185826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.31 or 0.01185749 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025815 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00120842 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LIFE’s launch date was September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,468,688 tokens. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LIFE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

