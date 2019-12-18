LikeCoin Price Hits $0.0037 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $156.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00038018 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.04 or 0.06241903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000459 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00027634 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00001487 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002560 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,578,765 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

