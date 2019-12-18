Lisk Price Hits $0.49 (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $60.32 million and $1.58 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00007414 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Huobi, LiteBit.eu and Poloniex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00023313 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012222 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006260 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008896 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007669 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 137,098,374 coins and its circulating supply is 122,077,473 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Coindeal, Bit-Z, Livecoin, BitBay, Poloniex, Gate.io, Bittrex, COSS, Exrates, ChaoEX, YoBit, Bitbns, CoinEgg, Huobi, Coinroom, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Binance, OKEx and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

