LiteDoge (LDOGE) Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded up 36.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. LiteDoge has a market capitalization of $151,846.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiteDoge coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, LiteDoge has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13,784.60 or 1.89082326 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00026621 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC.

LiteDoge Profile

LiteDoge (CRYPTO:LDOGE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. LiteDoge’s official website is www.ldoge.tech. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LiteDoge Coin Trading

LiteDoge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteDoge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

