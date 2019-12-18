Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Loews Co. (NYSE:L) to post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Loews’ earnings. Loews posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loews will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Loews.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 4.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on L. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $319,625.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,709.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 9,741 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $495,719.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,315.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,498 shares of company stock valued at $991,657 in the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of L. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Loews by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Loews by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Loews by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.67. Loews has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.80%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

