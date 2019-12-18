Lookers’ (LOOK) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Lookers (LON:LOOK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LOOK. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.39) target price (down from GBX 68 ($0.89)) on shares of Lookers in a report on Friday, November 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.59) target price on shares of Lookers in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 61.60 ($0.81).

LOOK stock opened at GBX 55.70 ($0.73) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 51.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 54.73. Lookers has a 12-month low of GBX 33.70 ($0.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 109.80 ($1.44). The stock has a market capitalization of $216.81 million and a PE ratio of 7.85.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars, and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. It operates 155 franchised dealerships representing 32 manufacturers from 100 locations.

