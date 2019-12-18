Magi (XMG) One Day Volume Tops $1.00

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Magi has a market cap of $222,084.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Magi has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One Magi coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000326 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex.

Magi Profile

XMG is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 9,315,943 coins. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Magi is coinmagi.org.

Buying and Selling Magi

Magi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

