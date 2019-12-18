Majestic Wine (LON:WINE) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Majestic Wine (LON:WINE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

WINE opened at GBX 216 ($2.84) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 236.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 256.42. The company has a market capitalization of $157.31 million and a PE ratio of -9.73. Majestic Wine has a 1 year low of GBX 210 ($2.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 320 ($4.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

In other news, insider James Crawford purchased 10,000 shares of Majestic Wine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($28,939.75).

About Majestic Wine

Majestic Wine plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and France. It operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial, Lay & Wheeler, and Naked Wines. The company also provides cellarage services; and business to business wine retailing to pubs, restaurants, and events.

