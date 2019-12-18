Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 225 ($2.96) in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.70) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 179 ($2.35) to GBX 189 ($2.49) in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 217 ($2.85).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of LON:MKS opened at GBX 216.90 ($2.85) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 193.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 199.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a PE ratio of 43.38. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 161.35 ($2.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 306.20 ($4.03).

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Archie Norman bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.37) per share, for a total transaction of £99,000 ($130,228.89).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.