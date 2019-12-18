Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised Marten Transport from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

MRTN stock opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.44. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.01.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $214.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,192,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,393,000 after buying an additional 126,004 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Marten Transport by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,072,000 after purchasing an additional 97,978 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Marten Transport by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,433,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 67,814 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Marten Transport by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,062,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,283,000 after purchasing an additional 26,712 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Marten Transport by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 944,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 101,302 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

