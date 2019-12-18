Masimo Co. to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Masimo in a report released on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst W. Quirk now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MASI. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.75.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $158.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.27. Masimo has a 12 month low of $98.23 and a 12 month high of $160.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $229.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Masimo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Masimo by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Masimo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Masimo by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $971,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,825.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,205 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

