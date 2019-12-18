Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

MEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

In other news, Director Jay O. Rothman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $97,900.00. Also, Director Timothy L. Christen acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,225.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the second quarter worth about $12,978,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the second quarter worth about $352,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the second quarter worth about $8,024,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mayville Engineering in the second quarter worth about $1,242,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Mayville Engineering in the second quarter worth about $4,161,000. 29.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MEC opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Mayville Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $128.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.