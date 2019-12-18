Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Panmure Gordon

Research analysts at Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Meggitt (LON:MGGT) in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a GBX 506 ($6.66) price target on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 21.01% from the company’s previous close.

MGGT has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.97) price target (up previously from GBX 494 ($6.50)) on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.05) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 465 ($6.12) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 679 ($8.93) to GBX 736 ($9.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Meggitt to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 584.73 ($7.69).

Shares of MGGT opened at GBX 640.60 ($8.43) on Wednesday. Meggitt has a 1 year low of GBX 456.10 ($6.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 667.20 ($8.78). The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 638.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 592.82.

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

