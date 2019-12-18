Merculet One Day Volume Reaches $53,815.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $391,689.00 and $53,815.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded down 41.6% against the dollar. One Merculet token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00185366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.01188700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025770 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00120707 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,574,406,775 tokens. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io.

Buying and Selling Merculet

Merculet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinMex, IDEX, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

