M&G (LON:MNG) Given Sector Performer Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

M&G (LON:MNG)‘s stock had its “sector performer” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MNG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 271 ($3.56) to GBX 278 ($3.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 256 ($3.37) to GBX 251 ($3.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 295 ($3.88) price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 272.80 ($3.59).

Shares of LON MNG opened at GBX 233.60 ($3.07) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 227.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.38. M&G has a twelve month low of GBX 201.20 ($2.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 282.30 ($3.71).

In related news, insider Clive Adamson acquired 4,600 shares of M&G stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £10,028 ($13,191.27). Also, insider John W. Foley acquired 100,000 shares of M&G stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.79) per share, with a total value of £212,000 ($278,873.98).

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

