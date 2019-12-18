Michael P. Landy Acquires 1,336 Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Stock

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) CEO Michael P. Landy purchased 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $19,398.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,283,573.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael P. Landy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

On Friday, November 15th, Michael P. Landy acquired 143 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,006.29.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Michael P. Landy acquired 146 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.74 per share, for a total transaction of $2,006.04.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.61. 500,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,121. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 9.16. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.22 million. On average, analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MNR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 45.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. 67.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.