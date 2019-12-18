Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) PT Lowered to GBX 640

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 720 ($9.47) to GBX 640 ($8.42) in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.73% from the company’s previous close.

MIDW stock opened at GBX 599.64 ($7.89) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.62 million and a P/E ratio of 33.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 565.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 549.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.71. Midwich Group has a 52 week low of GBX 470 ($6.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 640 ($8.42).

Get Midwich Group alerts:

Midwich Group Company Profile

Midwich Group Plc distributes audio visual (AV) and document solutions to the trade markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Australasia, Germany, Iberia, and Benelux. The company's products support various AV categories, such as large format displays, projectors, audio and digital signage products, technical and professional video products, and printers, as well as scanners and consumables.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Midwich Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwich Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.