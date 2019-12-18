MonetaryUnit Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $74.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittylicious, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Upbit. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $864,118.00 and approximately $74.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009862 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003047 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006146 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 177,390,162 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org.

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

