Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) EVP John J. Goggins Sells 8,508 Shares of Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.48. 973,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,656. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $239.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,539,000 after purchasing an additional 30,294 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 10.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 86.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,904,000 after buying an additional 47,363 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

