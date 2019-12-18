N Brown Group’s (BWNG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

N Brown Group (LON:BWNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 163 ($2.14).

LON:BWNG opened at GBX 146.20 ($1.92) on Wednesday. N Brown Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81.65 ($1.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 153 ($2.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.87, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.25 million and a PE ratio of -22.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 124.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 122.57.

About N Brown Group

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

