NAGA (NGC) Price Hits $0.0169 on Major Exchanges

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One NAGA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Sistemkoin and IDEX. NAGA has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $360.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NAGA has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00038018 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.04 or 0.06241903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000459 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00027634 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00001487 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002560 BTC.

About NAGA

NAGA is a token. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, IDEX, Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

