Neumark Reaches 1-Day Volume of $57.00 (NEU)

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last seven days, Neumark has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neumark token can currently be bought for $0.0914 or 0.00001275 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, BitBay, YoBit and Liqui. Neumark has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $57.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Neumark

Neumark’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 72,267,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,723,878 tokens. The official website for Neumark is neufund.org. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org.

Neumark Token Trading

Neumark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neumark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neumark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

