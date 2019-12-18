NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Exrates and Crex24. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $860,964.00 and $505.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00570041 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012304 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008561 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000514 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, FreiExchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.