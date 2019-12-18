NEXT (LON:NXT) Price Target Increased to GBX 7,000 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital lowered NEXT to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised NEXT to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 5,600 ($73.66) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC boosted their price target on NEXT from GBX 6,835 ($89.91) to GBX 7,300 ($96.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NEXT from GBX 5,600 ($73.66) to GBX 6,400 ($84.19) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEXT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,288.89 ($82.73).

Get NEXT alerts:

LON:NXT opened at GBX 7,106 ($93.48) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 3,975 ($52.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,768.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,089.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,250.37.

In other news, insider Wolfson Aspley Guise sold 153,000 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,605 ($86.89), for a total transaction of £10,105,650 ($13,293,409.63).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.