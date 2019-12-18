NMC Health (LON:NMC) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

NMC Health (LON:NMC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

NMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NMC Health from GBX 4,250 ($55.91) to GBX 4,170 ($54.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NMC Health in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of NMC Health from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NMC Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,607.75 ($47.46).

Get NMC Health alerts:

Shares of LON:NMC opened at GBX 1,730.50 ($22.76) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.90. NMC Health has a 12 month low of GBX 1,773.50 ($23.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,220 ($42.36). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,417.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,424.58. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41.

In other news, insider Jonathan Bomford acquired 1,000 shares of NMC Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,258 ($29.70) per share, with a total value of £22,580 ($29,702.71).

NMC Health Company Profile

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for NMC Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMC Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.