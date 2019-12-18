NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) EVP Sells $208,173.49 in Stock

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 6,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $208,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

William J. Leatherberry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, William J. Leatherberry sold 7,674 shares of NMI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $257,002.26.

NMI stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.44. 753,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.30. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. NMI had a net margin of 44.92% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.67 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 6.2% in the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of NMI by 15.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

NMIH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a report on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub cut NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

