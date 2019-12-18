Noble Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,441 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,969% compared to the average daily volume of 118 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised Noble Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Noble Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.23.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

NBL stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51. Noble Energy has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Noble Energy will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other Noble Energy news, Director Scott D. Urban acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $305,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,118 shares in the company, valued at $980,644.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Stover acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $251,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,235,076.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Noble Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,781,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,182,308,000 after acquiring an additional 695,568 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Noble Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,555,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $483,746,000 after acquiring an additional 761,256 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 23.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,397,565 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $456,904,000 after buying an additional 3,914,966 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 17.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,578,658 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $192,676,000 after buying an additional 1,268,245 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,192,328 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $49,109,000 after buying an additional 59,028 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.