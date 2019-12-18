Numeraire (NMR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $495,275.00

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for $5.90 or 0.00080424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and DDEX. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. Numeraire has a market cap of $13.04 million and approximately $495,275.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00186694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.01190188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025712 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00119459 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,208,178 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai.

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

