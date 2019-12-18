Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells $517,036.65 in Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 97,005 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $517,036.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,839,353.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $5.49. 1,088,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.52. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.08 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 85.42%. On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25,016.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,064,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 1,060,689 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 26,381.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,574 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 1,120,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 858,096 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

