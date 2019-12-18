OAX (OAX) Price Hits $0.0498 on Exchanges

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. OAX has a market cap of $3.74 million and $111,448.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000683 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Liqui, LATOKEN and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OAX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00185826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.31 or 0.01185749 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025815 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00120842 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About OAX

OAX launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. The official website for OAX is oax.org. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation.

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Liqui, OKEx, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.