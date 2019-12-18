Ocado Group’s (OCDO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

OCDO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ocado Group to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,073 ($14.11) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ocado Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 876 ($11.52) to GBX 1,635 ($21.51) in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Investec reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($11.58) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocado Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,251.15 ($16.46).

Shares of LON:OCDO opened at GBX 1,217.80 ($16.02) on Wednesday. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of GBX 739.80 ($9.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.95). The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion and a PE ratio of -49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,226.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,229.06.

In other news, insider Claudia Arney acquired 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,324 ($17.42) per share, for a total transaction of £69,245.20 ($91,088.13). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,266 shares of company stock valued at $6,968,763.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

