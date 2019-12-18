OKB Price Down 2% Over Last Week (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, OKB has traded down 2% against the dollar. One OKB token can now be bought for $2.50 or 0.00034904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and OKEx. OKB has a market cap of $49.95 million and $112.84 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OKB alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00037618 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $453.82 or 0.06342849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00026050 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000323 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002475 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.