OKCash Price Tops $0.0165 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. Over the last week, OKCash has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. OKCash has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $4,513.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00059058 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00085983 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000856 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00060974 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,262.24 or 0.99719201 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001897 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,895,257 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

