Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO William E. Losch Sells 21,108 Shares

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO William E. Losch sold 21,108 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $2,459,504.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,828.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,881. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.04 and a beta of 1.07. Okta Inc has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $141.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.88 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Okta by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 32.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Okta by 141.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.72.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

