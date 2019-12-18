Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Insider Charles Race Sells 794 Shares

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) insider Charles Race sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $92,604.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,672.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Charles Race also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total transaction of $5,974,500.00.

On Thursday, October 10th, Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $5,823,500.00.

OKTA stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.40. 1,112,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,881. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.04 and a beta of 1.07. Okta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $141.85.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. The business had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,386,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,751 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Okta by 37,668.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 912,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,881,000 after buying an additional 910,449 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Okta by 234.1% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,014,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,326,000 after buying an additional 711,032 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Okta by 761.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 528,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,290,000 after buying an additional 467,285 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Okta by 27.1% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,870,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,048,000 after buying an additional 399,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.72.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

