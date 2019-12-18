OmiseGO (OMG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $66.88 Million

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. OmiseGO has a market cap of $83.92 million and approximately $66.88 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00008977 BTC on major exchanges including C2CX, Coinrail, ZB.COM and BitMart.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007982 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001661 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OmiseGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co.

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinExchange, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Braziliex, Poloniex, IDCM, Ovis, ZB.COM, ABCC, Exmo, Cryptopia, Coinnest, Bittrex, TDAX, Zebpay, Bancor Network, TOPBTC, Hotbit, DigiFinex, BX Thailand, Independent Reserve, Ethfinex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Kucoin, Liqui, BitForex, Radar Relay, Bit-Z, Coinrail, Bithumb, CoinBene, AirSwap, Kyber Network, Koinex, COSS, Upbit, Coinsuper, Binance, Huobi, IDEX, OTCBTC, OKEx, BitMart, Coinone, GOPAX, IDAX, Fatbtc, CoinEx, BigONE, Bitbns, Tokenomy, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Mercatox, Gate.io, DragonEX, ChaoEX, Vebitcoin, B2BX, C2CX, Crex24, FCoin, Iquant, CoinTiger, Neraex, Livecoin and BitBay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

