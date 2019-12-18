Omnicom Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 671 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,098% compared to the average volume of 56 put options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $35,715.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $227,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMC. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $81.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.93. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $85.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 44.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.22%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

