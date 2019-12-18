On.Live Trading 8.5% Lower This Week (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. On.Live has a market cap of $201,365.00 and approximately $490.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One On.Live token can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex and Livecoin. In the last seven days, On.Live has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00037618 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.82 or 0.06342849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00026050 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000323 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002475 BTC.

On.Live Profile

ONL is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,215 tokens. The official website for On.Live is on.live. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live.

Buying and Selling On.Live

On.Live can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

