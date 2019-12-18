Oppenheimer Weighs in on Veru Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Veru in a report released on Sunday, December 15th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Veru’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Veru had a negative return on equity of 34.96% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.71.

NASDAQ VERU opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Veru has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $186.66 million, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.38.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 15,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $33,572.32. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $170,458 over the last three months. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Veru by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 169,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Veru by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 90,530 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Veru by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 9.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

