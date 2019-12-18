Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) EVP Shlomi Argas Sells 1,521 Shares

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) EVP Shlomi Argas sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $118,181.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,181.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ORA traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.87. 137,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.53. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.11 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 427,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,095,000 after acquiring an additional 76,097 shares during the period. Mirova raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 593.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 11,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Roth Capital cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut Ormat Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

