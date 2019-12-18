Panmure Gordon Begins Coverage on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR)

Research analysts at Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a GBX 698 ($9.18) price target on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RR. Investec raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Societe Generale cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 825 ($10.85) in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 938 ($12.34) target price (down from GBX 950 ($12.50)) on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,196 ($15.73) to GBX 1,143 ($15.04) and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 881.13 ($11.59).

RR opened at GBX 699.03 ($9.20) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 724.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 791.55. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 679.80 ($8.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.20). The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion and a PE ratio of -5.58.

In other Rolls-Royce Holding PLC news, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 135 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 730 ($9.60) per share, with a total value of £985.50 ($1,296.37). Also, insider Ruth Cairnie purchased 271 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 716 ($9.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,940.36 ($2,552.43). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 535 shares of company stock worth $391,142.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

