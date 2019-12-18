Panmure Gordon Begins Coverage on Senior (LON:SNR)

Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Senior (LON:SNR) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 201 ($2.64) price target on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Senior from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 165 ($2.17) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Senior from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.35) price objective on shares of Senior in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Senior to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Senior to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 200.14 ($2.63).

Shares of Senior stock opened at GBX 170.50 ($2.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.07 million and a P/E ratio of 15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 182.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 199.37. Senior has a 12-month low of GBX 163.60 ($2.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 241.80 ($3.18).

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

