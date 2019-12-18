Parachute (PAR) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 20.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Parachute token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $110,695.00 and approximately $921.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036003 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,889,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 360,455,409 tokens. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.