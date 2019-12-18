Paula J. Swain Sells 2,500 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total value of $229,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Incyte stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.18. 1,445,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,574. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $96.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INCY. JMP Securities increased their target price on Incyte from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Incyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 49.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 617.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

