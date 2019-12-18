PAX Gold Price Reaches $1,475.87 on Major Exchanges (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for about $1,475.87 or 0.20349795 BTC on popular exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $12.40 million and $1.49 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00037063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.56 or 0.06341454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000458 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026045 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001374 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002544 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a token. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 8,405 tokens. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal.

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

